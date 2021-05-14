Latam FX gains as Fed calms tapering fears; set for weekly loss

Article content

Most Latin American currencies gained on

Friday as the dollar calmed and Treasury yields fell after

Federal Reserve officials eased fears about monetary tightening,

while the Peruvian sol headed for its best week in two decades.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

gained 0.5% but was set to snap a six-week winning streak, while

stocks rose 1.3%, also set to drop for the week.

Major emerging market assets came under pressure earlier in

the week after data showed U.S. inflation in April gained the

most in nearly 12 years, stirring worries about tighter monetary

policy.

However, inflationary concerns eased after Federal Reserve

Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday the central bank

would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a

long time, or excessively high inflation.

“There will be data disappointments along the way as the

economy comes off the initial burst of fiscal support,” said

Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

“This is not a cause for major concern but as this week’s

U.S. CPI report suggested, the market sometimes unnecessarily

panics even if the factors driving it are known to be

transitory,” added Issa.

The currency of Latin America’s largest economy, Brazil