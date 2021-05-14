Latam FX gains as Fed calms tapering fears; set for weekly loss

May 14, 2021

Most Latin American currencies gained on

Friday as the dollar calmed and Treasury yields fell after

Federal Reserve officials eased fears about monetary tightening,

while the Peruvian sol headed for its best week in two decades.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

gained 0.5% but was set to snap a six-week winning streak, while

stocks rose 1.3%, also set to drop for the week.

Major emerging market assets came under pressure earlier in

the week after data showed U.S. inflation in April gained the

most in nearly 12 years, stirring worries about tighter monetary

policy.

However, inflationary concerns eased after Federal Reserve

Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday the central bank

would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a

long time, or excessively high inflation.

“There will be data disappointments along the way as the

economy comes off the initial burst of fiscal support,” said

Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

“This is not a cause for major concern but as this week’s

U.S. CPI report suggested, the market sometimes unnecessarily

panics even if the factors driving it are known to be

transitory,” added Issa.

The currency of Latin America’s largest economy, Brazil

, was up 0.8% on a weaker dollar, but falling prices

for iron-ore, one of the country’s top exports, inflicted weekly

losses of nearly 0.5% on the real.

The real received support this week after major big

international banks raised their forecasts for Brazilian

economic growth this year, after economic activity for March

suggested the economy expanded in the first quarter.

Most other Latin American currencies including the Mexican

peso and Chilean peso gained, while the Peruvian

sol slipped after each of their respective central banks

left benchmark interest rates unchanged to help support

economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The monetary policy committee of Chile’s central bank voted

unanimously on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest rate

unchanged at 0.5%, while Peru’s central bank maintained interest

rates at 0.25%.

Mexico’s peso gained 0.5% and was set to rise for the

second consecutive day as oil prices jumped and as the country’s

central bank hinted at a tightening cycle on the horizon. The

peso recorded a third straight week of gains.

Colombia’s peso gained 1.1%, also supported by the

surge in crude prices, and was set to record its best week since

the beginning of this year even as social protests rise against

a withdrawn government tax bill.

The Peruvian sol was poised to be the best performing

currency this week, while the currency of the world’s top copper

producer Chile looked like the top weekly loser as copper

prices were on course for their first weekly decline since the

start of April, driven by a dip in demand from China.

“Both the Peruvian sol and Colombian peso saw a bit of a

rebound after falling sharply on the back of political

uncertainty in recent weeks,” economists at Capital Economics

wrote in a client note.

The dollar index dropped 0.4% while Treasury yields

also slid.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1307.43 1.13

MSCI LatAm 2495.80 1.37

Brazil Bovespa 121689.03 0.81

Mexico IPC 49154.51 0.67

Chile IPSA 4556.16 2.53

Argentina MerVal 54686.84 3.916

Colombia COLCAP 1284.54 1.76

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2656 0.87

Mexico peso 19.8442 0.41

Chile peso 699.8 1.09

Colombia peso 3682.88 0.97

Peru sol 3.6768 -0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.0400 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 150 0.67

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Editing by Mark Heinrich)

