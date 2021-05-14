Lana Condor Best Fashion Moments 2021

So you’ve probably heard of Lana Condor. She’s an actor, singer, and all-around ray of sunshine.
Well, it’s time to add “fashion icon” to that list accolades too, just see for yourself.
1.
First, when she wore florals for spring and it genuinely was pretty groundbreaking:
2.
When she had this lil’ pink wig moment and made us all want to dye our hair pink immediately:
3.
When she was basically just outside but still looked perfectly runway-ready while doing it:
4.
When she kept it casual but was still absolutely glowing:
5.
When she wore this and automatically looked 1,000,000,000x cooler than anyone else in the room:
6.
When she quite literally had her own ~blue steel~ moment:
7.
When she wore this flowy tie-dye dress and basically became everyone’s summer inspo:
8.
When she wore this pastel number and undoubtedly stole all of our hearts:
9.
When she wore this flowy, shimmery gown and looked like the goddess we all know she is:
10.
When she wore the heck out of this Chantilly lace number and made me consider going goth:
11.
When she went for a pop of color and looked totally glamorous:
12.
When she wore this shimmery gown and was truly the fairest of them all:
13.
When she did this blue jumpsuit moment and said ✨add a little bit of spice✨:
14.
When she had this cute little overall dress moment and made me go out and buy my own cute little overall dress:
15.
And finally, when she had the freaking audacity to look like a real-life Disney princess:
