Knock on wood: fortunes rise for logging town at root of North America’s lumber boom

‘Prices are nuts’. Yet for many northern Ontario towns like Hearst, the story of the past two decades has been of loss Photo by Marc Johnson

Article content Louis Audet has heard the stories on the radio about lumber prices hitting exorbitant heights, but he doesn’t pay them much mind. If he needs wood for the cabin he is building for his wife on their 150-acre property near Hearst, Ont., he just goes out and cuts it himself. “Prices are nuts,” said the 63-year-old lumberjack. “We will probably be working more, because the demand is there, and we may be longer in the bush, but the prices don’t bother me.” Audet dropped out of high school in 1978 to work in the bush. He was young and eager to make money. Back then, an aspiring lumberjack with a strong work ethic, and an even stronger back, could clear $100 a day felling trees in Hearst’s boreal forest. The massive swath of land, twice the size of Prince Edward Island, has been the lifeblood of this predominantly French-speaking community, located about 1,000 kilometres north of Toronto, for nearly a century.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Spruce has been the heart and soul of this town’s economy for a long time Chief forester George Graham In Audet’s early years, the work was dangerous. Trees could unexpectedly split, shift sideways or pop into the air. Accidents were not uncommon, although a broken hand was the worst he ever suffered. Men worked in pairs, cooked grilled cheese sandwiches on wood stoves, smoked cigarettes and slept well at night. “It was a hazardous job, the trees, they are big,” Audet said. Photo by Town of Hearst As the industry mechanized, he traded in his chainsaw for a feller buncher — picture a backhoe, with a do-hickey attached to cut trees instead of a bucket. The John Deere 903M rig he operates for Lecours Lumber Co., a third-generation family-owned logging and sawmill operation, is worth about $800,000 and capable of harvesting 3,000 trees a day, or 10 times what he cut on his best days 40 years ago. “It is like driving a car, only better,” he said. “I listen to classical music. It is peaceful.” Photo by Marc Johnson The North American lumber market today is anything but peaceful. There’s an insatiable appetite for wood, and Audet, his hometown of 5,000 people and the spruce forest that sustains it — feeding its mills and, by extension, its shopkeepers, contractors, mechanics, truckers, hotels, high schools, churches, grocery stores, gas stations and seasonal tree planting operations — are ground zero in the boom. “Everything here is connected to the forestry sector,” Mayor Roger Sigouin said. “It is a great time to be in Hearst.” It’s a great time to be in forestry. More than 200,000 Canadians work in the industry, and millions more rely upon it, according to Natural Resources Canada (NRC). The sector contributed about $23.7 billion to Canada’s nominal gross domestic product in 2019, and the value of its forest product exports was about $33 billion in 2019, with $22 billion of that bound for the United States.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Anyone looking to build a new 2,500-square-foot home should tack on another $30,000 to the price Canadian Home Builders’ Association It’s an important industry whether you work in it, or whether you’re fixing an old deck or shopping for a new house. Eastern spruce, a building industry mainstay, cost about $500 per thousand board feet at the onset of the pandemic, but now runs ambitious renovators close to quadruple that amount, according to the NRC. The Canadian Home Builders’ Association advises anyone looking to build a new 2,500-square-foot home to tack on another $30,000 to the price to account for increased lumber costs. City slickers with a do-it-yourself mindset can’t just head out to the back forty to chop down a few trees, so it can be a rather painful time to visit the hardware store for a few boards these days. It is called supply and demand Tembec founder Frank Dottori The price of some commodities may baffle some, but forestry legend Frank Dottori said the soaring price of lumber isn’t a particularly complex phenomenon to explain. Dottori founded one-time industry giant Tembec Inc. in 1973, before retiring from the now-defunct forest products company in 2006 to become a consultant. The work was fine, but he missed the smell of fresh cut wood, and so the 82-year-old self-described “workaholic” bought a couple of sawmills about two hours south of Hearst a few years back. “In a commodity business, when you are 1,000 board feet short — and people everywhere are looking for boards — it drives the price up,” he said. “It is called supply and demand.” New housing starts in the U.S., which collapsed amid the financial crisis of 2008, are up nearly 20 per cent year over year, according to a recent TD Bank report, and are approaching levels not seen in almost 15 years.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Stir in low interest rates, government stimulus, home ownership pride, a budding embrace of wood as an eco-friendly complement to concrete in tall buildings, plus a whole lot of folks with cash to burn that might have been spent pre-pandemic on vacations and extracurricular activities for the kids, and that new back deck of yours has never been so expensive. “Prices will come down,” Dottori said. “It is a commodity market; production will increase, companies are going to invest and things will normalize, but I also think we’re going to have a real good market for four or five years.” That’s a big change for an industry that was preparing for the worst in March 2020 only to see the opposite occur. And if Dottori is right, then George Graham, who has been talking about retirement for years, probably won’t be hitting the beach anytime soon. Photo by Marc Johnson Graham is lean and weathered from his four decades in the bush. He finds places such as Toronto stressful, and refers to the Hearst forest as “his” forest. “It is my passion,” the 66-year-old said. As chief forester at the Hearst Forest Management offices on the western edge of town, Graham and a small team are responsible for ensuring the forest’s sustainability. They plot when and where the annual harvest should occur, what regeneration practices are required and what kind of logging roads should get built. The total annual allowable cut for the three lumber companies operating in the area is 7,500 hectares, or about 20,000 football fields’ worth. Between six and seven million seedlings are planted each spring to help replenish what has been taken. Everyone involved, including the lumber companies — Lecours, Columbia Forest Products Inc. and Green Forest Products Inc. — have a vested interest in perpetuating the cycle.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Spruce has been the heart and soul of this town’s economy for a long time,” Graham said. “On the planning side, we are always looking 50, 100 years out.” But 100 years ago, Arthur Lecours came to Hearst from Quebec, attracted by cheap land and opportunity. He opened a sawmill northwest of town in the early 1940s, and the modern iteration of it is still there. His grandson, Roger, now runs the place, although Roger’s father, Ben, 84, still regularly comes around to check up on things. “It is my father’s baby,” Roger said. Photo by Roger Lecours The grandson knocked around the mill whenever he had a day off school when he was a kid. As he got older, he made trips into the bush, did odd jobs around the office and hung around the mechanics’ garage, soaking up every aspect of the business, from the forest floor to the treetops. Lecours is one of the few remaining independent family-owned sawmills in Canada. Some of its 175 employees have fathers and grandfathers who worked for the company. If all goes according to plan, Roger’s son, Alexandre, will take over for him when he retires. “The blood here is thick,” Roger said. “We live in the community.” Most of the company’s spruce is trucked or taken by train to the U.S., where it can fetch a better price (just don’t ask Roger Lecours how much better). The wood is chiefly used to construct homes, and knowing that Hearst spruce is in houses as far away as Texas is a point of pride. During peace, you need to be preparing for war Roger Lecours In good times, such as these, Lecours would love to operate the mill around the clock, but there are not enough workers.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Not everybody wants to go and work in a sawmill,” he said. Not everybody wants to live in Hearst either. The winters are brutal and the summers are buggy. Toronto is a 10-hour drive away and attracting skilled tradespeople, millwrights and electricians is a constant battle. As a result, the mill operates a day shift Monday to Friday, and, despite the boom, only runs through the night once every couple of weeks. Lecours is obviously happy with the spike in lumber prices, but he is also aware that the good times never last forever. On that front, he has been investing in upgrades for the mill to accelerate its processing times. “During peace,” he said, “you need to be preparing for war.” Photo by Courtesy of Roger Lecours Lecours can sure tell some stories. The 2008 financial crisis was a bloodbath for the industry. Nobody was building houses and nobody wanted northern Ontario spruce. His hair went white, and he put the family home up as collateral to secure enough funds to keep the business afloat. “When the prices are high, you want to have 10 mills,” he said. “But when the prices hit rock bottom, the mill you have is one mill too many — and it’s the only one you got.” For many northern Ontario towns, the story of the past two decades has been one of loss. Smooth Rock Falls, Marathon, Opasatika township and others all watched mills close and people move away, leaving behind retirees and those with no other options. Adding to the economic pain of each individual community was the wider perception among Canadians that harvesting trees for a living somehow makes you one of the bad guys.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I don’t know how many parents say, ‘Kid, go into the forestry sector, because we are so proud of the industry,’” said Mark Kuhlberg, a history professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont. Kuhlberg, a forestry industry expert, former treeplanter and diehard treehugger, said what he sees happening in Hearst and at Lecours — and in the nearby spruce forest — is remarkable. “Three generations of a family gaining their livelihood from the forest speaks to their long-term perspective on managing a resource sustainably,” he said. “As much as people grumble about high lumber prices, what is happening in Hearst and other northern communities should be celebrated.” Like Frank Dottori said: “Wood is good,” and the market for it is growing up, literally. The University of Toronto has approved a plan for a 14-storey timber-and-concrete hybrid tower on campus. Once complete, it will be the tallest building of its kind in North America. That kind of forward thinking is a long way from 1978, when Louis Audet was tromping through the bush with a heavy chainsaw, dodging uncooperative trees for $100 a day. “I always told my kids, ‘Stay in school, don’t do as I did,’” he said. But the lumberjack doesn’t have any regrets. He did what he could with the education he had, and it has afforded him a life and a little log cabin in the woods, where the price of lumber is no more than the effort it takes to cut it. “If the demand for lumber dries up, we are going to be stuck,” Audet said. “But the forest is always growing, and so it is still going to be there for us, unless they find something to replace the wood.” • Email: joconnor@nationalpost.com | Twitter: oconnorwrites

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.