Knives Out 2: Everything we know about Rian Johnson sequel as Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe join cast

Kathryn Hahn has been named as the latest actor to join the already star-studded cast of Knives Out 2.

In February, it was announced that the 2019 comedy whodunnit would be returning for a sequel in which detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) would investigate a new mystery.

Rian Johnson will return to direct, write and produce the sequel, with filming due to take place this summer.

Here’s everything we know about Knives Out 2…

Which original cast members are in the sequel?

Recommended

Craig will be reprising his leading role as detective Benoit Blanc, after solving the mystery of who killed Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in Knives Out.

It is not currently known if any of the other actors whose characters survived the first film, such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis will make an appearance in the sequel.

However, as Knives Out 2 is said to be a standalone story, their return seems unlikely.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in Knives Out (Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Who is joining Knives Out 2?

While a release date for the sequel is yet to be announced, some pretty seriously impressive names have already been revealed among the ensemble cast.

The most recent addition is Hahn, who is fresh off her performance as fan-favourite Agatha Harkness in Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Other cast members announced include singer and actor Janelle Monáe, Fight Club’s Edward Norton and Marvel star Dave Bautista.

Kathryn Hahn is the most recent addition to the sequel (Getty Images)

All their roles are yet to be specified.

Where is it being filmed?

Filming is due to begin on the second film in Greece towards the end of June.

Where will it be shown?

While the original film was given a cinema release, grossing $311.4m (£221.4m) in the global box office, Knives Out 2 will be shown on Netflix.

The streaming service reportedly bought the rights to the film for a whopping $400m (£284m).

Will there be a third film?

As part of Netflix’s $400m deal, there will also be a third movie to air on the platform.