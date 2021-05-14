Kendall Jenner Talks Being Seen As A Bad Influence

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“A lot of the feedback, if it is negative, that I’ve ever gotten is, ‘Oh, you’re setting a bad example’ or ‘this is horrible, I wouldn’t want my kid to see this.'”

Speaking on her “addictive” relationship with social media, Kendall said, “Personally, what’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see. There’s just literally too much.”


Dave Benett / Getty Images for LOVE Magazine

“A lot of the feedback, if it is negative, that I’ve ever gotten is, ‘Oh, you’re setting a bad example’ or ‘this is horrible, I wouldn’t want my kid to see this,'” Kendall continued, speaking to Dr. Jorge Partida.

When Dr. Jorge asked her about what she’d say to those who say she’s a bad example to kids, Kendall replied, “I don’t know how much you know about my family or us, but there’s an assumption of the kind of people we are or who we are that I could say pretty confidently is pretty inaccurate.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

“We have a reality TV show, so people know a lot of our lives, but there’s still such a lack of actually knowing our character [and] who we are.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it’s someone claiming a false narrative for me,” she later continued. “The internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context.”

Recently, after images of Kendall modeling for Skims went viral and were accused of excess Photoshop, she responded to people who compared their bodies to her.

“I am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have,” she wrote on Twitter. “I want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9

You can watch the full interview here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR