Katy Perry Hilariously Comments On Orlando Bloom’s Photo

“Baby can you please take the dogs out.”
Earlier this week, the actor shared a photo of himself wearing a poncho while seemingly on a hike.
And there wasn’t just one serious-looking poncho photo — there was a whole series.
“Ponch-bro 🌵🏜😁,” Orlando captioned the pensive pics.
But soon after posting, Orlando’s celeb friends chimed in the comment section to poke a little fun at his look.
But the funniest response of all came from Orlando’s fiancée Katy Perry, who had a different type of question for him, completely unrelated to his poncho.
“Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call,” Katy asked in the comment section.
In case you missed it, Orlando left a note that was seemingly about the couple’s grocery list:
Now I’m wondering just how many times they’ve left these kind of comments! And do the things they talk about the comment section actually get done?
While we may never know, I have my fingers crossed that someone took those pups on a walk!
