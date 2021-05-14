KardiaChain Launches NFT Gaming Project, My DeFi Pet By CoinQuora



KardiaChain Launches NFT Gaming Project, My DeFi Pet



A public blockchain company that is solving network fragmentation, KardiaChain, announces the launch of My DeFi Pet, a virtual pet game that combines the features of decentralized finance and collectibles with the personality of its players.

KardiaChain is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that intends to be fully interoperable and “non-invasive”, which means blockchains can connect to the KardiaChain network without making technical modifications to their protocols. My DeFi Pet is the first gaming project incubated by KardiaChain. The name “My DeFi Pet” encompasses three important characteristics: “My” to personalize user experience, “DeFi” features integrated into the game and “Pet” raising game”. The game is now available for users to play and raise in-game pets while enjoying the benefit of blockchain technology.

The Brains Behind My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is the first project game for NFT of TopeBox, a pioneer in mobile game development whose previous releases have more than 100 million downloads on Android and iOS app stores. The creator of the game, Liem Thai, is a co-founder of Firebat Studio and the winner of the Best Game of the Year 2016 award. With a user-centric motto, the team behind TopeBox intends to make My DeFi Pet another global hit as the project is its first-ever blockchain-based game built on top of KardiaChain’s technology.

In terms of investment, My DeFi Pet is backed by reputable venture capital firms, including Axia8 Ventures, Bixin Ventures, Animoca Brands, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Consensus Labs, M6, Spark Digital, DFG, and many more industry leaders. Moreover, the project has onboarded popular crypto and blockchain figures, such as Jerome Wong, co-founder of Everest Venture Group; Tri Pham, co-founder of KardiaChain; Danh Ho, Chief Growth Officer at Yeah1 eDigital; and Wayne Lin, founder of Axia8 Ventures.

A Mobile Pet Game with Actual Values

My DeFi Pet implements the phenomenon of non-fungible tokens and advanced blockchain technology to spice up the collectible game genre to offer unparalleled values. Players can collect pets by purchasing eggs, using the in-game DPET token, or can buy pets from the auction house and breed the two to acquire their offspring. The game includes over two million pet varieties, multiple species, and unique characteristics for gamers to discover. These pets are not just characters but also essential properties, which players can use to avail different DeFi applications, such as yield farming, staking, trading, swapping, etc., across Binance Smart Chain and KardiaChain.

The TopeBox team takes this concept a little further by introducing a personalized feature to the game. My DeFi Pet allows players to integrate the “lifestyle-based” feature, which helps them accelerate the growth of their character’s specific attributes. For example, if a player listens to music, it will boost the intelligence of the in-game pets. By combining the in-game breeding process with the master’s personality, the My DeFi Pet team creates a unique gaming experience for gamers and collectors.

Furthermore, the project allows users around the world to enjoy an unusual NFT collectible game while enabling them to invest in a digital asset whose value could increase over time. Additionally, the game encourages players to participate in seasonal events organized by the team, with prizes as much as $100,000.

The value of My DeFi Pet can also be gauged by its recent Initial DEX Offering round of DPET token held on April 27 on popular exchanges like Kickpad, Mantra DAO, Nami.exchange, Bilaxy, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap. Moreover, earlier in April, the project raised $1 million in the private investment round led by above-mentioned venture capitals.

Where to Find My DeFi Pet

The game is officially launched with both NFT and DeFi features. Mobile users can access the game on both app stores, Android and iOS. On the other hand, PC or laptop players can play My DeFi Pet by downloading the web-based version of the game.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

