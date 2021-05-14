Jennifer Lopez Latest Haircut

In case you haven’t heard, Jennifer Lopez recently became single. And there’s honestly nothing better than a fresh haircut to help remedy those breakup blues.
Hairstylist Chris Appleton debuted her new cut captioning his IG post with “What do you think [of] today’s look Blunt Curtain bangs on JLO ? ✨” If you ask me, she’s a jaw-dropper (as always).
In any case, the singer and actor is famous for changing up and her look and started rocking this fringe style back in October 2020.
She even channeled some serious 2000s vibes with her chunky highlights look in March 2020. Question is: What will JLo do to her mane next? Only time will tell.
Are you a fan of JLO’s blunt curtain bangs? Let us know what you think in the comments!
