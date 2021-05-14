Jelly Swap Provides Bridge to Swap XDC With ETH and BTC By CoinQuora



Jelly Swap Provides Bridge to Swap XDC With ETH and BTC



Jelly Swap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that offers a swap bridge to the XDC network. This enables users to swap XDC with ETH and BTC. Moreover, Jelly Swap allows cross-chain, instant token swap, supported by the technology atomic swap.

More so, XinFin encourages and supports all decentralized ecosystems where the XDC community has full access over their funds. It can also seamlessly engage with the XDC ecospace. Even more, there are a number of DeFi use cases on The XDC Network, that includes BlockDegree, which finances students’ blockchain education in a decentralized way.

Moreover, XinFin’s flagship app is TradeFinex. This is a peer-to-peer decentralized platform for Trade Finance originators to share deals to a wide range of bank or non-bank funders. However, this platform enables MSME’s to find funding. It will also deploy escrow smart contracts to fund infrastructure projects.

In order to render goods and services, through TradeFinex financiers and beneficiaries could record payment obligations on the blockchain. More so, the TradeFinex is developed to seamlessly create financial experience without barriers or borders.

For instance, Tito Titov is the CEO of Jelly Swap, who is considered as one of the superheroes. Moreover, he says that DeFi is a fantastic ecospace where everyone is supportive and open to help. In line with this, their aim is to provide exposure to the best technology in the blockchain space that could offer real difference in the future.

Tito Titov said,

“We are excited to add a bridge to one of the fastest-growing networks in the DeFi space that solves the scalability and high fees issues of the current widely used blockchains.”

Furthermore, Jelly Swap is a futuristic Decentralized App that solves the interoperability issues in blockchain transactions. It makes swapping between different blockchains possible within one application. It does not hold users’ assets in its custody and completely does away with a middleman’s need. A customer deals directly with another customer peer-to-peer.

Jelly Swap is considerably the brainchild of founders Tito Titov and Krasimir Raykov. However, they developed the DApp to offer a fully decentralized service. More so, the public testnet was launched in November 2019, and mainnet went live in January 2020.

XDC network is a smart contract compatible, hybrid blockchain ecosystem that supports over 2000 TPS with minimum fees and confirmation in seconds. XDC is powered by its native XDC token. Moreover, the XDC ecosystem provides multi-dimensional solutions, ranging from robust KYC/AML protocols to Masternode implementation toolkits.

Even more, XinFin’s XDC Network is an enterprise-ready blockchain that is positioned well to appeal to institutions looking to engage with blockchain technology. More so, the hybrid architecture of the XDC Network focuses on combining the best of both private and public blockchains, maintaining both a permissioned private and a permissionless public state. Moreover, the network runs on the XinFin delegated proof of stake consensus (XDPoS) between trusted masternodes.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

