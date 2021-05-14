Japan’s exports seen posting largest monthly gain since 2010

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports likely grew more than 30% year-on-year in April, the most in more than a decade, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but the base effect was a major factor after last year’s steep decline due to the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s third-largest economy has recovered largely due to solid overseas demand that has boosted output and exports, even as a resurgence of coronavirus infections are dampening consumption.

Next week’s key data include machinery orders and consumer and wholesale prices, as well as first-quarter gross domestic product figures that will be released on Tuesday.

Exports likely surged 30.9% in April from a year earlier, which would mark the sharpest monthly rise since May 2010, the poll of 18 economists showed.

Imports were forecast to have grown 8.8% in April from a year earlier, which would result in a trade surplus of 140.0 billion yen ($1.28 billion).

“Tightness in supply and demand of semiconductors seems to have a minor impact on exports so far,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“Export values increased greatly, by 32.2%, in early and mid-April, in part in reaction to a sharp downturn in the same month last year.”