Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:), which rose 21.68% or 232.0 points to trade at 1302.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) added 10.71% or 39.0 points to end at 403.0 and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 9.49% or 201.0 points to 2319.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 14.78% or 110.0 points to trade at 634.0 at the close. Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 7.96% or 180.0 points to end at 2081.0 and Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) was down 6.48% or 49.0 points to 707.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2798 to 790 and 146 ended unchanged.

Shares in Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 21.68% or 232.0 to 1302.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 26.27 a new 1-month high.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.17% or 0.11 to $63.71 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.24% or 0.16 to hit $66.89 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.45 to trade at $1832.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 109.41, while EUR/JPY rose 0.22% to 132.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 90.560.