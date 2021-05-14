Italy Eases Covid Rules for EU Arrivals as Tourism Season Nears

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Italy’s government is set to lift quarantine rules for arrivals from the European Union and other countries as it seeks to limit the impact on the coming tourist season.

Beginning May 16, passengers arriving from EU countries, the U.K. and Israel won’t be subject to quarantine if they’ve had a negative Covid test, according to the health ministry.

At the same time, Italy will expand routes covered by so-called Covid-free flights to Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Italy, Europe’s original pandemic epicenter, is easing restrictions on businesses and travel across the country following a decline in the number of severe cases.

The country has been reporting a steady drop in infections amid a vaccination drive and the government will meet Monday to discuss possible changes to current restrictions, including a curfew currently set at 10 p.m. The new rules will also extend restrictions for arrivals from Brazil.

