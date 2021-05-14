India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.13% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.13%, while the index added 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which rose 8.54% or 218.30 points to trade at 2774.50 at the close. Meanwhile, UPL Ltd (NS:) added 7.47% or 51.65 points to end at 743.30 and ITC Ltd (NS:) was up 4.43% or 9.00 points to 212.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GAIL Ltd (NS:), which fell 5.18% or 8.35 points to trade at 152.70 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 4.36% or 6.70 points to end at 146.80 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 4.22% or 13.75 points to 312.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 8.51% to 2773.60, ITC Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.45% to settle at 212.35 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.78% to close at 17177.80.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.82% to 891.40 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.45% to settle at 741.65 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.00% to 5195.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1038 to 625 and 64 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1615 fell and 1347 advanced, while 133 ended unchanged.

Shares in UPL Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.47% or 51.65 to 743.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.93% to 20.2675.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.57% or 10.35 to $1834.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.88% or 0.56 to hit $64.38 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.92% or 0.62 to trade at $67.67 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.24% to 73.291, while EUR/INR fell 0.02% to 88.7225.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 90.537.

