In surprise move, Japan adds 3 prefectures to virus state of emergency

Article content

TOKYO — Japan said on Friday it would declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, in a surprise move reflecting growing concerns about the virus’s spread.

The latest state of emergency declarations would come as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures on Sunday under a state of emergency until May 31, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures.

With an eye on the economy, the government had originally proposed a more targeted “quasi-emergency” declaration for five additional prefectures.

“Experts told us that a strong message had to be sent to the public given the critical situation with the mutant strains,” Nishimura said in parliament to explain the government’s retraction of its original proposal.

Three prefectures will be added to the lesser declaration as planned.

With the latest measures, 19 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures covering about 70% of its population would fall under restrictions that include closures of eateries by 8 p.m. and a ban on alcohol at bars and restaurants.