Honda posts 4.2% rise in full-year operating profit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 % increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan’s No.2 carmaker by sales said annual operating profit for the year to March 31 was 660.2 billion yen ($6.04 billion), against 633.6 billion yen the previous year.
The result was better than a consensus estimate of a 560.2 billion yen profit, drawn from SmartEstimate, and beat Honda’s February estimate of 520 billion yen.
($1 = 109.3700 yen)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.