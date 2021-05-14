Honda posts 4.2% rise in full-year operating profit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 % increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan’s No.2 carmaker by sales said annual operating profit for the year to March 31 was 660.2 billion yen ($6.04 billion), against 633.6 billion yen the previous year.

The result was better than a consensus estimate of a 560.2 billion yen profit, drawn from SmartEstimate, and beat Honda’s February estimate of 520 billion yen.

($1 = 109.3700 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR