Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.43% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 1.43%, while the index climbed 1.41%, and the index added 1.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.96% or 8.20 points to trade at 215.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 3.87% or 0.94 points to end at 25.20 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.39% or 1.035 points to 31.608 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 1.88% or 1.080 points to trade at 56.360 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 1.83% or 1.95 points to end at 104.75 and E.ON SE (DE:) was up 0.22% or 0.023 points to 10.618.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 4.45% to 117.400, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 4.28% to settle at 15.360 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 4.16% to close at 19.020.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 1.81% to 9.912 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.50% to settle at 46.500 and Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.74% to 103.950 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 4.45% to 117.400, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was up 4.40% to settle at 21.360 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 4.16% to close at 19.020.

The worst performers were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.50% to 46.500 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 0.50% to settle at 158.60 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was down 0.15% to 46.55 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 530 to 152 and 69 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was unchanged 0.00% to 24.39 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.79% or 14.45 to $1838.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.08% or 1.33 to hit $65.15 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 2.12% or 1.42 to trade at $68.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.51% to 1.2139, while EUR/GBP rose 0.22% to 0.8612.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 90.340.

