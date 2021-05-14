German 10-year bond yield set for biggest weekly rise since February

Article content

LONDON — Germany’s benchmark Bund yield steadied on Friday but was still on track for its biggest weekly rise since February after higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price data stoked inflation concerns earlier in the week.

U.S. and euro zone yields rose on Wednesday after higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price data stoked concerns about sustained inflation and a possible monetary tightening.

But reassuring comments from the Fed and U.S. retail sales, which unexpectedly stalled in April, saw core yields edge back on Thursday and Friday.

At 1520 GMT, the German 10-year yield was down one basis point at -0.121%, having hit a two-year high of -0.096% on Thursday.

The U.S. 10-year yield was down 2 bps at 1.647%.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said that despite signs that financial markets were predicting inflation, Europe is not facing the kind of inflation concerns seen in the United States and that current monetary policy is appropriate.

Richard McGuire, rates strategist at Rabobank, said that he did not expect there to be sustained higher inflation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A notable part of the move higher in yields is not to do with inflation, it’s to do with uncertainty – the compensation that investors need given the difficulty predicting the future,” he said.