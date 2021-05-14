Funding infrastructure with user fees would violate Biden’s pledge on taxes

© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican proposals to fund an increase in infrastructure spending with user fees would violate President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, the White House said on Friday.
“User fees that have been proposed out there would violate” what is a “red line” for Biden in infrastructure negotiations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.