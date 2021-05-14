France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.54% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.54%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 1.54%, while the index climbed 1.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Safran SA (PA:), which rose 3.82% or 4.58 points to trade at 124.54 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 3.74% or 2.52 points to end at 69.95 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was up 3.72% or 3.57 points to 99.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 0.28% or 0.07 points to trade at 26.63 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 0.26% or 0.15 points to end at 57.55 and Sanofi SA (PA:) was up 0.14% or 0.12 points to 86.72.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Neoen SA (PA:) which rose 4.38% to 34.30, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 3.91% to settle at 27.12 and Safran SA (PA:) which gained 3.82% to close at 124.54.

The worst performers were Natixis (PA:) which was down 1.62% to 4.07 in late trade, Eramet SA (PA:) which lost 1.02% to settle at 63.25 and Verallia (PA:) which was down 0.73% to 32.64 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 397 to 171 and 91 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.87% or 15.85 to $1839.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.04% or 1.30 to hit $65.12 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 2.07% or 1.39 to trade at $68.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.52% to 1.2141, while EUR/GBP rose 0.22% to 0.8613.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 90.325.