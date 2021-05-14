France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.54% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.54%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 1.54%, while the index climbed 1.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Safran SA (PA:), which rose 3.82% or 4.58 points to trade at 124.54 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 3.74% or 2.52 points to end at 69.95 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was up 3.72% or 3.57 points to 99.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 0.28% or 0.07 points to trade at 26.63 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 0.26% or 0.15 points to end at 57.55 and Sanofi SA (PA:) was up 0.14% or 0.12 points to 86.72.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Neoen SA (PA:) which rose 4.38% to 34.30, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 3.91% to settle at 27.12 and Safran SA (PA:) which gained 3.82% to close at 124.54.

The worst performers were Natixis (PA:) which was down 1.62% to 4.07 in late trade, Eramet SA (PA:) which lost 1.02% to settle at 63.25 and Verallia (PA:) which was down 0.73% to 32.64 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 397 to 171 and 91 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.87% or 15.85 to $1839.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.04% or 1.30 to hit $65.12 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 2.07% or 1.39 to trade at $68.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.52% to 1.2141, while EUR/GBP rose 0.22% to 0.8613.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 90.325.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR