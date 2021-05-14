FLYHT Announces Amendment to Grant of Incentive Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) would like to correct the number of shares previously announced on May 10, 2021 from an aggregate 248,355 common shares to an aggregate 434,555, subject to regulatory approval, to employees, officers and directors under the stock option plan approved at the Annual and Special Meeting held on May 6, 2021.

These stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share. The options will vest 1/3 on each of May 6, 2022, 2023 and 2024 and will expire on May 6, 2025. A maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares are reserved under the Company’s stock option plan. The options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four-month resale restriction.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

