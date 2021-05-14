Fed’s 6 Reasons, U.S. Consumer Back, Biden’s Trillions: Eco Day

While much of Wall Street is ringing alarms about out-of-control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expressing confidence in a more benign outlook. Progressives are starting to divide on whether Powell should be renominated for a second termIn the U.S., vaccinations and reopening are poised to drive a surge in services consumption, writes Tom Orlik. Many of the consumption changes and declines during the pandemic can be attributed to lower spending by high-income individuals, New York Fed research showedPresident Joe Biden’s attempt to expand the definition of infrastructure has sent economists to the drawing boards Wild stock swings, spikes in Treasury yields, startling economic readings? Interesting, sure. But if you really want to get people’s attention, you need a story about crypto. Elon Musk stepped up his criticism of Bitcoin, while saying he remains a believer in crypto, sending Bitcoin tumbling 15% at one point to around $46,000Governments should embrace digital currencies or risk private firms taking control of the money people use, a BOE official saidBusiness executives in Japan are starting to voice concerns over what they see as an unacceptably slow vaccine rollout, a rare chorus of warnings over increasing risks to any economic recoveryThe U.S. economic rebound is finding the nation’s biggest firms in need of more workers, putting upward pressure on paySouth Korea unveiled ambitious plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decadeThe deep freeze on tourism has been tough on most Asian economies. For China, though, it’s a net positive, writes Chang ShuChina’s production, investment and retail sales are due in the week ahead as Bloomberg Economics says the data should show the recovery extending into the second quarterThe Philippines will ease movement restrictions in the capital region and nearby areas as the economy struggles to crawl out of recessionThe Bank of Canada is closely monitoring gains in the currency, to ensure the appreciation doesn’t create headwinds for the recoverySpain won’t reap the full benefits of the EU’s recovery package without measures to tackle its labor market and pension systemBrazil’s real will strengthen and the economy will beat expectations this year, according to Economy Minister Paulo GuedesGreece will open to international tourists this week, as the government tries to kick-start an economic recoveryA smattering of places, mainly in the Asia Pacific, won breathtaking victories in the battle against Covid-19 by wiping it out within their borders. Now they face a fresh test: rejoining the rest of the world Read More