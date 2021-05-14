Factbox-How U.S. states and cities are responding to new federal mask guidance By Reuters



By Merdie Nzanga

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can mostly avoid wearing them indoors.

Here is a snapshot of how states and cities that set mask rules around America have responded.

MICHIGAN:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that people who are outdoors will no longer need to wear masks regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. While indoors, fully vaccinated children do not need to wear a mask. People who are not vaccinated or have not finished their vaccinations must keep on a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

WASHINGTON:

Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington state will follow the new CDC guidelines. People who are fully vaccinated may stop wearing masks indoors. The governor emphasized that not wearing masks is only for people who are fully vaccinated.

COLORADO:

Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that fully vaccinated people can go without masks unless they are in a place that requires them to do otherwise.

OREGON:

The state will follow the CDC guidelines and allow those who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks in most public places.

OHIO:

Ohio is following the new CDC guidelines.

NEW YORK:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his state would follow the new CDC guidelines.

Some places around the United States are not yet implementing the guidelines.

In Los Angeles County for example, health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told local media that despite the CDC announcement, masks will continue to be required in workplaces and indoor public places until further review.