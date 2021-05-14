Everything you need to know about the top cryptocurrencies — but were too confused to ask

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? For those who have never navigated this volatile space, it can be overwhelming. So here’s a primer Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Article content Not that long ago, cryptocurrencies were a curiosity, viewed with enthusiasm among a small group of early investors — and with a heavy dose of skepticism from the broader institutional investor community. All that has changed. In recent months, the coin that was largely traded among tech junkies has been embraced by big-name companies, financial institutions, and even auction house Sotheby’s, which held the first auction ever on Wednesday to accept cryptocurrency as payment for a physical piece of art, receiving US$12.9 million in 14 minutes of bidding for street artist Banksy’s iconic piece, “Love Is In The Air.” “I think it just shows how far we’ve come,” said Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities. “I think you’ve seen more branding companies across different spaces look at crypto not cynically, but more how they can embrace and monetize the trend.” This step forward came with a stumble backward as Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk, who had been one of crypto’s biggest supporters, reversed the company’s decision to accept bitcoin as payment due to the energy demand and environmental concerns in the mining process. Shortly after Musk sent the tweet on Wednesday, the coin dropped 10 per cent.

Article content It wasn’t the first time Musk sunk a crypto this week: his Dogecoin sketch on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live appearance, where he called the coin “a hustle,” sent it crashing about 30 per cent overnight. Musk took to Twitter on the following Tuesday, asking his followers if they would like Tesla to accept Doge. The question received nearly four million responses with a majority voting “Yes”. All this is to say that crypto isn’t for the faint of heart. For those who have never navigated this volatile space before, it can be overwhelming to dip a toe in. Here’s everything you need to know right now about the top cryptos, but were too afraid to ask: Photo by Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File Photo Bitcoin Market Cap: US$945.5 billion

YTD Gain: 72.5% Bitcoin is considered the original cryptocurrency by many investors. When it entered into circulation in 2009 through the pseudonymous programmer Satoshi Nakamoto, it launched the crypto craze. The following years saw the famous crypto going through peaks and troughs, particularly in late 2017, when it captured the imagination of those seeking alternative investments, hitting two peaks of nearly US$20,000 in December and January the following year. It soon came crashing back down, giving market-watchers a first glimpse at its dramatic volatility. Throughout the wild ride, bitcoin opened up the debate of whether cryptos would be adopted as regular currency or if they were just another collectible asset class, like gold. In 2020, companies like Tesla began accepting bitcoin as a form of payment (and even purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin). This decision would be reversed only two months later. And now more financial services like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are finding ways to offer bitcoin funds to clients.

Article content However, one of its limitations is that its supply is capped to 21 million coins that can be mined in total, benefitting its value as an asset but potentially limiting its capacity as a currency. Late last year, bitcoin began its rip-roaring ascent to record-breaking highs, nearly reaching US$65,000 in April. This drew warnings from skeptics like economist David Rosenberg that the cryptocurrency is merely a bubble. But for the bitcoin believers in social media circles, the run cemented its place as a wealth asset. For analysts watching the space like Ives, it has more runway: “I think we’re in the early innings of the crypto revolution playing out, because I think it is just the first stage from a transaction perspective, as well as an investment front.” Ethereum Photo by Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Market Cap: US$447.3 billion

YTD Gain: 414.3% Ether is the crypto coin asset that is exchanged on the open source ethereum blockchain network. In short, it’s a platform that works outside of a single entity’s control to exchange techno currency with goods and services. Ethereum’s price followed a similar trajectory to bitcoin when it surged in late 2017, peaking at over US$1,300 in January 2018, before fizzling out. It wasn’t until late 2020 that it began its rise along with bitcoin and all the other cryptos, hitting just over US$4,000 in May. One of the benefits that ethereum has over bitcoin is that its supply is not capped — supply is determined by members of the ethereum community. However, its platform became bogged down by transaction congestion through uses like the popular CryptoKitties craze in 2017, when individuals used the currency to buy and sell virtual cats. To fix this, ethereum underwent a major upgrade on its underlying network in late 2020 as it transitioned to ethereum 2.0.

Article content Dogecoin Photo by Gabby Jones/Bloomberg Market Cap: US$54.3 billion

YTD Gain: 8,573.0% Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu meme-inspired coin, first appeared in 2013 as a joke in response to the number of new “altcoins” — obscure crypto assets — popping up in the market. With a market cap well into the billions, and holding the largest year-to-date gains of any cryptocurrency this year, Doge shows that it’s not all bark — it’s got some bite. It has been backed by celebrity endorsements from Snoop Dog to Gene Simmons and, most notably, Tesla chief Musk. The coin took a tumble following Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance last weekend, where he called the currency a “hustle” in one of his sketches. Without a supply cap on the coin, it’s possible for Doge to inflate infinitely. With the same “meme culture” enthusiasm that boosted stocks like GameStop earlier this year, Doge has prompted concerns it may be a fuelling a bubble that’s about to burst. The price plunge following Musk’s SNL appearance may give skeptics more merit. Musk sent Doge on another wild ride with two tweets to clear the air, saying he believes in crypto and is working with Doge developers to “improve system transaction efficiency.” And everything else With the rise of cryptocurrencies, there has been a parade of crypto coins that cater to different preferences and hedge against different risks. For example, Binance Coin is an altcoin made popular by its Binance trading platform. Some coins are more stable and track real-world currencies or indices, like Tether, whose performance mirrors the U.S. dollar. For investors interested in financial democratization, Cardano is a cryptocurrency focused on decentralizing assets by ensuring transparency and giving more control to individuals.

Article content The market also finds newcomers, like Internet Computer, a crypto that launched on Monday, and has already amassed a market value of about US$45 billion. Once investors set up a cryptocurrency exchange account and a personal crypto wallet outside of the account, they can begin trading through crypto market platforms like Coinbase, Cash App, and Binance. The trading platforms are widely available online and through mobile platforms. Going the ETF route For investors with a more cautious approach to cryptocurrencies, and would prefer to avoid the headache of setting up crypto wallets and accounts on exchanges, they also have the option of investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the currencies instead of the coins themselves. In fact, Canada was the first country in the world to offer bitcoin ETF options through the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC-B.TO). Since its launch in mid-February, this ETF has reached $1.3 billion in assets under management. Ethereum is another cryptocurrency that is quickly finding its way into ETF options. In late April, three ethereum ETFs, from CI Global Asset Management, Evolve ETFs and Purpose Investments, began trading after being approved by Canadian regulators. Michael Bucella, general partner at crypto and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital, said the ETF option offers more flexibility to crypto investors and will hasten the adoption rate, with financial services eyeing this space to expand investment offerings to clients.

Article content “I think for anyone where convenience is the priority over security or flexibility of the asset, that an ETF makes sense,” Bucella said. “I think ETFs will drive enormous adoption because it just is a regulatory arbitrage… it also creates a nice, healthy market for those who want to hedge.” For Ives, crypto has promise, but it also has a few hurdles before it fully captures the hearts and minds of the broader investment community. “I would just say that it’s on the radar and I think there’s still a lot of forks in the road ahead for crypto before it starts to get more mainstream adoption,” he said. Market Cap and year-to-date gain figures sourced from Coindesk • Email: shughes@postmedia.com | Twitter: StephHughes95

