European stocks rebound at end of volatile week By Reuters

(Reuters) – European shares rose on Friday, as investors picked up beaten down stocks after rising inflation worries led to sharp losses earlier this week.
The pan-European index rose 0.6% by 0718 GMT, with travel and leisure and retail stocks leading the gains. The benchmark was still on course for a 1% weekly drop, its worst since late February.
Global markets were rattled this week after a rally in commodity prices as well as quickening U.S. inflation raised fears about interest rate hikes.
Italy’s Banco BPM rose 2.2% After Deutsche Bank (DE:) upgraded the stock to “buy”, saying the lender’s “speculative appeal” could increase in the next few months.
French food group Danone slipped 1.8% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) downgraded the stock to “sell”, saying weaker demographic trends, particularly in China, will weigh on its specialised nutrition business.
