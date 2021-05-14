European Stock Futures Higher; Fed Officials Soothe Inflation Concerns By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are seen opening higher Friday, helped by the rebound on Wall Street as Federal Reserve officials managed to ease investor jitters over growing inflationary pressures.

At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, in France climbed 0.6% and the contract in the U.K. rose 0.4%.

All three major U.S. stock indexes notched solid gains on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on worries that rising inflation will push the Federal Reserve into tapering its ultra easy monetary policies earlier than it is currently guiding.

The blue-chip closed 1.3%, or over 400 points, higher, the gained 1.2%, its biggest percentage gain in over a month, while the picked up the rear, rising 0.7%.

This positive tone has continued in Asia, with Japan’s leading the rebound, gaining over 2%, and Europe is expected to follow suit.

Federal Reserve officials have been out in force reiterating that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory. Overnight, Governor Christopher Waller signaled that rates won’t rise for quite some time, echoing comments from Lael Brainard and Richard Clarida earlier in the week.

Back in Europe, evidence of inflationary pressures on this side of the pond will come from Spanish April CPI data, although the expected annual gain of 2.2% is nowhere near the levels seen in the U.S..

In corporate news, Toshiba (OTC:) could be in the spotlight after Reuters reported that the Japanese firm’s European business has been hit by a cyberattack, just days after Colonial Pipeline suffered a similar fate in America.

Reckitt Benckiser (LON:) could also be in focus after Reuters reported the British consumer goods company has shortlisted a number of bidders to submit binding offers for its infant formula business in China.

Oil prices edged lower Friday, continuing the previous session’s selloff amid a broad retreat in commodities that followed a sharp pick-up in consumer prices. Additionally, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, resumed operations after an almost weeklong closure.

That said, losses are small as traders digest a broadly positive assessment of the outlook for demand growth from the earlier in the week.

futures traded 0.6% lower at $63.42 a barrel, having fallen 3.4% on Thursday, the biggest drop in more than a month. The contract fell 0.7% to $66.60. Both contracts have fallen around 2% this week.

Additionally, rose 0.2% to $1,827.30/oz, while traded 0.2% higher at 1.2098.