EU should speed up accession of entire Western Balkans, Slovenia’s president says

BELGRADE — Slovenian President Borut Pahor called on Friday for the European Union to speed up the process of admitting the six countries of the Western Balkans to the bloc, calling it a crucial step for the preservation of stability in the region.

Europe and the United States say that the Western Balkans, comprising Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, will ultimately join the EU, after the ethnic wars of the 1990s.

After meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Pahor said that the enlargement of the EU to the Western Balkans was a “geopolitical necessity,” but that the region must advance jointly toward membership of the bloc.

“The enlargement must be quicker … It would be great if more or less all the countries of the region could enter EU together,” Pahor said through an interpreter.

Pahor said that he hoped that the countries from the region would “send such a message to Brussels” from a regional summit in Slovenia set for next week.

“Only under condition of relatively quick entry of all countries from that region (the Western Balkans) into the EU, … (the region) can preserve peace, security, stability.”

Out of six former Yugoslav republics, Slovenia and Croatia have joined the EU, Serbia and Montenegro are membership candidates, while Bosnia and Kosovo lag far behind.