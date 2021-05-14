Ethernity Partners With Polygon to Bring Layer 2 Cross-Chain By CoinQuora



Ethernity Partners With Polygon to Bring Layer 2 Cross-Chain



Ethernity Chain, the Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace King announces a new partnership with Polygon, the framework for developing and joining Ethereum-compatible networks of blockchain.

Moreover, Ethernity Chain wants the current gas fee barrier to be removed. This is for the ERN community in all transactions like swapping, staking, or yield/compound farming. Users can purchase ERN with MATIC on Quickswap.

Polygon is within their Layer 2 solution, which runs parallel to Ethereum and bridges with it. However, the transactions or NFT data could be transferred in a fraction of time, both back and forth. Notably, Polygon’s solution is more energy-efficient, which is a huge advantage for minting NFTs.

In addition, transactions are cheaper and quicker than those of ETH. More so, this is accomplished because Polygon deploys Smart Contracts. That uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus methodology. Instead of Ethereum’s current Proof-of-Work mechanism. It is known that the ETH network could be sluggish, expensive in terms of gas fees, and much less green.

Cross-chain solutions offer more utility for our ERN token via expanded liquidity options and for ERN token holders, a base for the project’s growth. Recently, Polygon has undergone a complete rebranding exercise from Matic. Moreover, Matic is formerly known to allow developers to develop their projects for the ETH network. For instance, ETH networks are scalable and supported by a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem.

Added to this, Ethernity is extremely well known in the NFT marketplace. For minting private offerings for the Muhammed Ali Foundation, for Pelé, and Tony Hawk. Moreover, the Ethernity Chain provides many notable NFT drops that are developed by popular artists and endorsed by big figures.

In addition, one huge landmark for the NFT space is the first licensed Pelé NFT artwork offered by Visual Lab and powered by Ethernity Chain. However, it marks legendary happenings from Pelé’s illustrious football career. Even more, collectible limited edition trading cards show nostalgic moments from Pelé’s career, placed in the modern-day background of Brazil.

Furthermore, Iconic skater Tony Hawk also had his own unique NFT. This is also backed by the Ethernity Chain platform, which celebrated Tony Hawk’s last ever “540” skate trick. And the trick was captured forever as an authenticated NFT (aNFT). Moreover, the winning bidder also got the actual skateboard and shoes utilized in his final trick.

Moreover, the “Muhammad Ali Collection” was launched in early May and powered by the Ethernity Chain. However, it featured work by Raf Grassetti, a multi-award-winning artist and sculptor that shifted into the crypto art world to launch the “Muhammad Ali Collection”. A proceeds share went directly to the Muhammed Ali Center. However, this is a non-profit museum and cultural center in Kentucky, USA.

All in all, this is perhaps where Ethernity stands out the most, their charitable contributions where a majority of proceeds from all collections go directly to good causes.

