Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4,005.00 by 07:07 (11:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 8.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $462.01B, or 19.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,694.54 to $4,005.00 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.44%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $61.10B or 23.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,453.3679 to $4,366.0972 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 8.27% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,920.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.50% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $610.94 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $949.39B or 40.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $93.24B or 4.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.