Ethereum bulls maintain control ahead of Friday’s $730M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Ethereum bulls maintain control ahead of Friday’s $730M ETH options expiry

Ether (ETH) initiated a rally on April 25, which resulted in a 90% gain that pushed the price to $4,200. The nonstop action has been fueled by an incredible increase in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, where the total value locked has surpassed $74 billion, a 51% increase in 18 days.

This positive momentum has been decimating the neutral-to-bearish put (sell) options, giving bulls even more incentives to continue the rally. On May 14, a total of $730 million Ether options are set to expire, and bulls have complete control as the call (buy) options are in the majority.

Daily DEX volume on network, U.S. dollars. Source: DeBank
ETH May 14 options open interest by strike, number of contracts. Source: Bybt