EOS Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $11.2413 by 05:36 (09:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.58% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $10.6868B, or 0.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $10.5283 to $11.4774 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 8.81%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.2120B or 3.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 51.08% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,766.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.14% on the day.

was trading at $3,975.51 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $946.8786B or 40.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $459.1445B or 19.81% of the total cryptocurrency market value.