Home Business Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing...

Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing

Elon Musk has reportedly lost $20 billion since his May 8 appearance on Saturday Night live, as the news of Tesla (NASDAQ:) halting BTC payments for cars continues to send shockwaves across markets.

On May 7, the day before Musk made his appearance on SNL, Tesla stock was sitting at $669. In the week since the stock has declined 14% to sit around $573. According to Forbes estimates, this sudden drop has seen Musk’s $166 billion net worth plunge by $20 billion down to around $145.5 billion.

Tesla Stock, 1 month chart, Trading View

Michael Saylor comes out firing

Hope for the future?