Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing By Cointelegraph

On May 7, the day before Musk made his appearance on SNL, Tesla stock was sitting at $669. In the week since the stock has declined 14% to sit around $573. According to Forbes estimates, this sudden drop has seen Musk’s $166 billion net worth plunge by $20 billion down to around $145.5 billion.

Elon Musk has reportedly lost $20 billion since his May 8 appearance on Saturday Night live, as the news of Tesla (NASDAQ:) halting BTC payments for cars continues to send shockwaves across markets.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.