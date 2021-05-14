Early crypto pioneer slams Elon Musk’s ‘hypocrisy’ on Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

The founder of one of the first physical cryptocurrency exchanges has slammed what he perceives as hypocrisy on the part of Elon Musk, after the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO announced the electric car firm would stop accepting (BTC) as a form of payment.

The charges of hypocrisy levelled at Musk stem from the fact that around $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin remains on Tesla’s balance sheet.