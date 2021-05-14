Dvision Network Set to Bridge Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Networks By CoinQuora



Dvision Network Set to Bridge Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Networks



Dvision Network is launching a cross-chain asset bridge

The bridge will further connect the Binance Smart Chain and ecosystems

Also, the bridge will grant Dvision’s DVI token multi-chain functionality

Dvision Network is set to bridge Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum mainnet (ETH). The new asset portal bridge will enhance cross-chain interoperability and address some of the Ethereum scalability challenges.

Notably, the cross-chain “BEP-20 = ERC-20 DVI Bridge” is built on top of Curvegrid’s MultiBaas blockchain middleware leveraging Looking Glass. As such, the bridge will support the seamless transfer of assets between Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum ecosystems.

In fact, the bridge will enable Dvision to partially move to Binance Smart Chain. As such, the Dvision token DVI will attain multi-chain functionality. DVI will exist on the Ethereum mainnet in the form of DVI ERC-20 and as a BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain.

In addition, the cross-chain interoperability will further help smart contract users to access lower fees and faster transaction speed. Notably, Binance Smart Chain is already compatible with the ETH network and offers some relief to the often congested network. As demand for the programmable products supported via smart contracts and DApps has risen, so has the cost of fees and inefficiency on Ethereum.

However, the rise of alternative smart contract platforms like Binance Smart Chain has allowed unprecedented growth for smart contract products like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi). In fact, the Binance Smart Chain network is now the largest blockchain ecosystem. Binance Smart Chain has over 9 million transactions per day compared to Ethereum’s 1.5 million.

Thus, this integration will enable advanced smart contract capabilities and massive computation for Dvision on top of Binance Smart Chain. However, Dvision is yet to disclose details regarding guidelines for the BEP-20 = ERC-20 DVI Bridge use cases. Nonetheless, Dvision has indicated that the bridge will go live soon.

In fact, Dvision announced, in a recent blog post, that they are ready to launch on Binance Smart Chain. In addition, the platform has started a countdown on their website. The countdown pinpoints the official bridge launch to be on May 20th.

In particular, Dvision Network is a blockchain-based VR content ecosystem. To be precise, Dvision has 3 important platform pillars. These pillars are first, the NFT marketplace (NFT Market), where users can create and trade NFTs. Second is the Tailored Virtual Reality (Meta-Space), where users can customize and acquire the virtual space.

Last, is the Collection of Meta-Spaces (Meta-City), a public VR world, where users can enjoy the metaverse with other users. Actually, in Dvision Network’s virtual world users can lead an affluent life centered around the ICT-based fourth industrial revolution.

At the time of writing, the Dvision token price is $0.521209 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,797,358. Also, DVI price is up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. DVI has a current circulating supply of 186,724,316 DVI tokens with a max supply of 1 Billion, with a market capitalization of around 100 million USD.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

