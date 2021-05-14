Dollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and as concerns about prospects of accelerating inflation receded.

The greenback was down half a percent against a basket of currencies at 90.317, retracing most of the gains made earlier this week after data showed a surprise surge in consumer prices.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that retail sales were unchanged in April after a 10.7% surge in March, boosted by stimulus checks. But another acceleration in retail sales appears likely in the coming months as the U.S. economy reopens and Americans spend the savings they have been amassing.

Friday’s drop erased some of a two-day rally in the dollar after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years. While the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low even as inflation rises, some in the market have bet that the Fed will be forced to act sooner than expected, making the dollar more attractive.

The combination of weak economic data – last week’s non-farm payrolls report and retail sales on Friday – and evidence of stronger inflation has meant that the dollar has struggled to make much headway, wrote Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics.