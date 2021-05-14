Ditch coal to avert ‘catastrophe’, UK’s climate tsar says

Article content

LONDON — World leaders must agree to make coal a thing of the past at November’s summit or there will be a climate catastrophe due to global warming, Britain’s climate tsar said on Friday.

Britain, which is hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, has said leaders should go far beyond “hot air” to mitigate the effects of climate change for both rich and poor countries.

COP26 President Alok Sharma, a British minister in charge of preparations for the Glasgow summit, said that in order to meet the global climate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world would need to ditch coal altogether.

“If we do not act now, the science tells us these effects will become more frequent and more brutal; that we will witness a scale of global catastrophe the likes of which the world has not seen,” Sharma said.

“Glasgow must be the COP that consigns coal to history,”

The world’s biggest coal producers are China, India, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, Russia and the European Union. China is also the world’s biggest consumer, using more than half of the world’s coal produced, according to the International Energy Agency.

President Xi Jinping has said he expects carbon emissions to continue rising until 2030.