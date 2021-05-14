Delphi Digital forms $5 million NFT investment ‘syndicate’ By Cointelegraph

Delphi Digital forms $5 million NFT investment ‘syndicate’
Delphi Digital, a multi-service cryptocurrency investment, consulting, and research firm, has announced today the launch of “Delphi INFINFT,” a new investment wing focused on NFTs and the NFT ecosystem.
Per a post of Twitter, the fund will invest upwards of $5 million into “NFT marketplaces, DAOs, social tokens, fractionalization, NFT infrastructure, and any other new developments that may arise during the syndicate’s investment cycle,” and the team will be bolstered by noted NFT collector “gmoney.”
