Crypto currently is comparable to the early days of cell phones, Coinbase President says By Cointelegraph

In terms of adoption, products and services, the crypto industry has come a long way since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. Emilie Choi, Coinbase’s president and chief operating officer, however, still said crypto usage needs to be easier.

“It’s about, you know, how do we create the most user-friendly experiences for folks,” Choi told Bloomberg in a May 13 interview when asked about any notable uncertainties regarding crypto’s future. She added: