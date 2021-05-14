Could Elon Musk Consider ADA as a Tesla Payment Option? By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Hoskinson: Could Elon Musk Consider ADA as a Tesla Payment Option?
  • Charles Hoskinson invited Musk to a talk
  • Will Elon Musk consider that is 1.6 million more energy-efficient than Bitcoin?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson invited Elon Musk for a talk. This comes after Musk has removed (BTC) as a Tesla (NASDAQ:) payment option. This is due to the issue related to energy consumption. Will Elon Musk consider Cardano (ADA) that is 1.6 million more energy-efficient than Bitcoin?

People started debating over Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm. Bitcoin transactions consume more energy. All these debates came when Musk said Bitcoin’s energy consumption is insane.

As a result, Tesla removed Bitcoin from its payment options. However, Musk said Tesla keeps the door open for better alternatives.

In an interview, Charles Hoskinson explained the advantage of the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm over proof-of-work (PoW). PoW powers the energy-consuming Bitcoin (BTC). Hoskinson said that Cardano is 1.6M times more energy-efficient than Bitcoin.

In Musk’s tweet, Tesla still supports crypto. Also, the company is open to other alternatives, as said above. But, Musk said that they are looking for less than 1% of what Bitcoin uses.

Charles Hoskinson invited Musk to a talk, but no response yet as of writing. However, Elon Musk has not turned to any crypto as a better alternative to Bitcoin.

Moreover, Cardano’s price set a new all-time high above $1.90. When filing this report, ADA is trading at $1.88. This is a relatively 17% price upsurge in the last 24 hours.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR