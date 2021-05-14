Copper heads for weekly loss, retreating from record high

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices on Friday were on course for their first weekly decline since the start of April as rising inflation fears and a dip in demand from China dragged prices down.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 0.9% lower at $10,245.50 a tonne at 1624 GMT, having scaled a record high of $10,747.50 on Monday.

It was down about 1.5% over the week.

Many analysts expect the metal, used in construction and power, to rise further as the global economy rebounds and moves from fossil fuels to copper-intensive electrification.

“Supply is relatively tight while demand keeps expanding,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. “I think it will start going up again.”

Chinese demand for copper is likely to remain strong as local governments plow money into infrastructure, he added.

MARKETS: Fears that central banks will act to contain rising inflation hit stock markets and commodities this week while boosting the dollar and bond yields.

By Friday, however, stocks were moving higher and the dollar and yields lower after U.S. Federal Reserve officials said there would be no imminent tightening of monetary policy.

CHINA: New bank loans in China fell more than expected in April and money supply growth slowed to a 21-month low, pointing to weaker growth in the world’s biggest metals consumer.