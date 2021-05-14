Colonial Pipeline ramps up as U.S. seeks to emerge from fuel crunch

Article content

WASHINGTON — Colonial Pipeline ramped up deliveries to fuel-starved markets up and down the East Coast on Friday following a nearly week-long outage caused by hackers, as Washington sought to reassure motorists that supplies would return to normal soon.

The strike on the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggering days of widespread panic buying that led filling stations across the U.S. Southeast to run out of gasoline, and pushing pump prices to their highest in years.

“Relief is coming,” said Jeanette McGee, a spokeswoman for motor travel group the American Automobile Association (AAA), which has been closely tracking the situation.

Colonial Pipeline announced late Thursday it had restarted its entire pipeline system linking refineries on the Gulf Coast to markets along the eastern seaboard.

President Joe Biden also reassured U.S. motorists that fuel supplies should start returning to normal by this weekend, even as more than half the filling stations in several states remained shut following a flurry of hoarding by panicky drivers.

On Thursday about 70% of gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel, while around 50% of stations in Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia had outages, tracking firm GasBuddy said. The average national gasoline price, meanwhile, topped $3.00 a gallon, the highest since October 2014, the AAA said.