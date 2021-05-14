Coinbase Will Add Dogecoin (DOGE) By CoinQuora



Brian Armstrong: Coinbase Will Add Dogecoin (DOGE)



Dogecoin grows higher in terms of price.

According to Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong said they would add Dogecoin (DOGE) to the US cryptocurrency exchange‘s offerings. Dogecoin is a meme-based cryptocurrency.

Brian Armstrong announced on May 13 during the first-quarter earnings call. He said they would add Dogecoin (DOGE) in the next 6 to 8 weeks to the trading platform.

The proposed listing of Dogecoin (DOGE) came after a query from a crypto user named Jordi Y. Jordi Y asked for the listing of the coin on a Reddit-style forum, Coinbase. The platform allows investors to ask any question they want.

There were many invitations from the forum for others to upvote others’ questions. But the one related to the listing of Dogecoin (DOGE) got the most upvotes. This is the result of the latest listing consideration.

So, if the plan becomes a reality in a few weeks, as stated by Brian Armstrong, it would be a dream come true for the members of the Dogecoin community.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) is attracting much attention, and it grows higher in terms of price. Over the last week, dogecoin’s price risen as high as $.71 on May 5, although it fell under $.40 shortly after amidst a crypto pricing freefall.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

