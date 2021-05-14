Coinbase revenue tripled in Q1, plans to add bank-like services and to list DOGE By Cointelegraph

Coinbase revenue tripled in Q1, plans to add bank-like services and to list DOGE
The first-quarter 2021 revenue of leading United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase more than tripled its Q4 2020 performance.
According to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase generated earnings of $3.05 per share and total revenues of $1.8 billion. However, the firm fell slightly short of its expected $3.07 per share.
