City in North Dakota now accepts cryptocurrency for utility payments By Cointelegraph

City in North Dakota now accepts cryptocurrency for utility payments
A city in North Dakota is joining the cryptocurrency adoption race in the United States by starting to accept crypto payments.
Hercules Cummings, finance director for the City of Williston, announced Thursday that the city administration has partnered with crypto payment firm BitPay to start accepting cryptocurrencies like (BTC) as payment for utility bills.
