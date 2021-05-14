China’s streaming giant iQiyi may turn a profit in 5 yrs – CEO

Article content

SHANGHAI/BEIJING — Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi, majority-owned by Baidu, may be able to turn a profit in five years, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

iQiyi, which incorporates artificial intelligence to predict viewership and box office, will turn to “intelligent production” to partly help it cut cost and turn a profit in the future, founder and CEO Gong Yu said on Friday.

The Nasdaq-listed company, sometimes described as China’s Netflix, has expanded from being a video streaming platform to also generating self-produced video content, including drama series and variety shows.

Intelligent production, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technology, will cover iQiyi’s video production line, from viewership data analyzing, to AI-based casting, to digitalizing process management, according to Gong.

The 11-year old company’s net loss in 2020 narrowed to 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) from 10 billion yuan in 2019. Its content cost, which contributed around 94% of its total operating cost, hit over 20 billion yuan in 2020.

iQiyi, which aims to become an entertainment conglomerate like Disney, Gong said, is planning to build a consumer-facing entertainment park in the longer term. The company, which is still trying to boost its subscribers, is also interested in investing in film and television production companies.