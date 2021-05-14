China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 3,471.17 points.

** Leading the pack, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index rallied 2% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Asian shares gained on Friday, as U.S. Fed officials calmed inflation fears.

** “Investors hunt for bargains as the blue-chip CSI300 index approaches a key support level since mid-March, while gains in overseas markets also provide some solace,” said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** Though traders and analysts remain cautious for the time being, as they believed inflation fears could lead to tight liquidity conditions.

** “There are also no signs of monetary loosening, as Beijing continues to maintain a cautious policy stance,” Zheng said.

** “Our risk control measures are more stringent this year, as we see no easy opportunities out there like those last year when liquidity was ample amid the coronavirus outbreak,” said Luo Yuxi, a Hubei-based fund manager at Langxin Investment.