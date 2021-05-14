China stocks post weekly gains on financial, healthcare boost

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% to 5,110.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to 3,490.38 points.

** For the week, CSI300 closed 2.3% higher, while SSEC firmed 2.1%.

** Leading the pack on Friday, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index rallied 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

** Asian shares gained on Friday, as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

** “Investors hunt for bargains as the blue-chip CSI300 index approaches a key support level since mid-March, while gains in overseas markets also provide some solace,” said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** Foreign investors came back on Friday, buying a net 11.7 billion yuan worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** Traders and analysts, however, remain cautious, as they believe inflation fears could lead to tight liquidity conditions.

** “There are also no signs of monetary loosening, as Beijing continues to maintain a cautious policy stance,” Zheng said.