Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2.082325 by 22:08 (02:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $65.813823B, or 2.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $63.965022B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.971187 to $2.082350 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 24.98%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.704564B or 3.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.0827 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.02% from its all-time high of $2.08 set on May 15.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,469.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.86% on the day.

was trading at $4,101.70 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $946.850129B or 40.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $476.816312B or 20.27% of the total cryptocurrency market value.