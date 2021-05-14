CanWel Announces Meeting Results For Election of Directors

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or the “Company”) (TSX:CWX, CWX.NT.A) announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held May 13, 2021.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular, dated March 31, 2021, were elected. The detailed results of the vote by ballot for the election of directors, are as follows. 28,666,009 votes were cast for Amar S. Doman, representing 70.37% of the votes cast; 28,329,396 votes were cast for Stephen W. Marshall, representing 70.19% of the votes cast; 28,712,724 votes were cast for Marc Séguin, representing 70.49% of the votes cast; 39,604,647 votes were cast for Ian M. Baskerville, representing 97.22% of the votes cast; 28,491,310 votes were cast for Tom Donaldson, representing 69.94% of the votes cast; 38,569,044 votes were cast for Kelvin Dushnisky, representing 94.68% of the votes cast; 39,341,210 votes were cast for Sam Fleiser, representing 96.58% of the votes cast; 40,356,580 votes were cast for Michelle Harrison representing 99.07% of the votes cast, 28,471,840 votes were cast for Harry Rosenfeld, representing 69.89% of the votes cast; and 38,573,006 votes were cast for Siegfried J. Thoma, representing 94.69% of the votes cast.

All other matters voted upon at the meeting were approved. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States; distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

