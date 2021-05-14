Bridgerton spinoff series to focus on a young Queen Charlotte

A Bridgerton spinoff is in the works at Netflix featuring a young Queen Charlotte.

In addition to exploring the origin story of Queen Charlotte, the spinoff will follow young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Played by Golda Rosheuvel on the widely popular historical drama, Queen Charlotte is a true-life figure, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen sharing that he was largely influenced by her history while casting the series.

The real Queen Charlotte was married to King George III and is widely believed to have descended from African ancestry, making her Britain’s first biracial royal.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV.

Recommended

“Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

In April, Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be returning for seasons two, three and four.

In January, the streaming giant announced that Bridgerton had been watched by more than 82 million accounts within its first month of being released on Christmas Day 2020, making it the platform’s most popular show.

Bridgerton is expected to return to Netflix in 2022.