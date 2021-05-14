Bridgerton Queen Charlotte Spinoff TV Show

All I can say is, “All hail the queen.”
Netflix just announced that the Bridgerton-universe is now going to include a limited prequel series about Queen Charlotte.
The show will be written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, and will focus on the rise and love life of young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton.
With just one season so far, Queen Charlotte became such a fan favorite, so I’m excited to watch a prequel about her. Honestly, it’s going to be epic.
And if seeing young Queen Charlotte wasn’t enough, the limited series will also follow a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.
In a statement about the upcoming show, Netflix said, “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love.”
Basically, we are about to be bombarded with some amazing Bridgerton content, and honestly, thank god, because I’ve been rewatching Season 1 on a loop.
Of course, since the show is in the very early stages, no casting has been set for the prequel just yet, but I cannot wait to see who they cast as Queen Charlotte, Violet, and Lady Danbury.
Are you excited for this Bridgerton prequel? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!
